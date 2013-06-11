Zoe Kravitz and Penn Badgley split after nearly two years

UsWeekly

Penn Badgley and Zoe Kravitz have ended their nearly two-year relationship, multiple insiders confirm to Us Weekly exclusively. The "Gossip Girl" actor, 26, and the "After Earth" actress, 24, were first linked in the summer of 2011. "It is all good between them," a source says of the exes. "It wasn't a sad breakup."

The couple, who shared an apartment together in New York, are focused on their careers for the time being. "It just wasn't working," the source reiterates. "It really did end on good terms, though."

Badgley -- who earned raves for his portrayal of Jeff Buckley in "Greetings from Tim Buckley" -- recently wrapped production on "Parts per Billion," co-starring Josh Hartnett, Rosario Dawson and Teresa Palmer. Zoe -- the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, who divorced in 1993 -- next appears in "Mad Max: Fury Road," co-starring Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Tom Hardy. She is currently in Chicago filming "Divergent," based on the popular young adult novel of the same name.

"They are at two different stages in their careers," a source says of Badgley and Zoe. "They just didn't have time for each other."

Badgley previously dated his "Gossip Girl" co-star Blake Lively from 2007 to 2010. Zoe was linked to her "X-Men: First Class" co-star Michael Fassbender and also dated actor Ben Foster.

