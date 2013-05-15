Zoe Saldana's new interview with Allure magazine has attracted a lot of attention -- in more ways than one. In addition to posing nude for the June issue, the 34-year-old Star Trek Into Darkness actress allowed the magazine to print her weight on the front cover and opened up about her sexuality in a revealing profile within.

Under Saldana's name on the gorgeous cover, Allure wrote, "115 pounds of grit and heartache." Inside the issue, Saldana showed off her slim figure in a sexy photo shoot that included a fully nude shot.

Saldana, who split from Bradley Cooper earlier this year, also said she may consider dating a woman in the future. "[I might] end up with a woman raising my children," she explained of her sexuality. "That's how androgynous I am."

When asked if she's ever been in a relationship with a woman before, Saldana said, "Promise me one thing: You're going to ask this question [in the article]—- if you choose to, just put three dots as my response. That's it."

At the Hollywood premiere of Star Trek Into Darkness on Tuesday, May 14, Saldana further explained her quotes to reporters. "It wasn't a generalization. It was a statement that I strongly stand by," she said of calling herself "androgynous." "As of today, I've been attracted to the male species but if one day I wake up and I want to be with a woman, I will do that because it is my life and therefore it is my decision."

For more of Saldana's interview, pick up the new issue of Allure on sale May 21, 2013.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Zoe Saldana's Weight, 115 Pounds, Printed on Allure Cover