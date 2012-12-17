New Girl star Zooey Deschanel is officially free of her old life.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, nearly a year after she filed for divorce from Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, the 32-year-old actress finalized her split with the musician.

According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents, Deschanel cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending her marriage. Neither she nor her ex-husband has spoken much about the breakup since, but just a few months before their separation, Gibbard gushed to New York magazine about meeting his wife for the first time.

"I'd seen her movies and obviously I thought she was very beautiful," he said of the She and Him singer. "I was just awestruck that she was even talking to me."

Alas, the New Girl already has a New Guy. In recent months, Deschanel has been stepping out with screenwriter Jamie Linden, who's behind the scripts for films including 10 Years, Dear John, and We Are Marshall.

"Jamie's a really nice guy," a source told Us Weekly earlier this year. "He's funny, and little geeky...he's into her!"

