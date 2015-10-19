Zooey Deschanel looked fit and fabulous in her first red carpet appearance on Oct. 19 after giving birth to her first child.

The "New Girl" star and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, welcomed a baby girl in late July. The pair announced both their marriage and their daughter's birth in August.

The couple, who has not been seen on the red carpet since, attended the "Rock the Kasbah" premiere in New York City, where the 35-year-old actress looked very slender while donning an off-the-shoulder sparkly black Lela Rose dress.

The newlyweds also used the event to reveal their baby's unique name.

"It's Elsie," Zooey told People magazine. Jacob then shared the second part of her name, "Otter."

"Like the animal," the actress explained. "Sea otter!" Jacob clarified.

Although Zooey has yet to share photos of Elsie Otter, Lamorne Morris, who costars with her on "New Girl," spilled some unsurprising details.

"She's an extremely cute baby," he told People in August. "She looks like Zooey."

While Zooey finishes up maternity leave, Megan Fox will give a recurring guest appearance on "New Girl."

"I'm super excited. We get to do one episode together. Essentially [my character Jess] gets on jury duty and has to be sequestered, so the roommates rent out her room for a few weeks. I think [Megan's] going to be fantastic," she said.

We have no doubts she will be!