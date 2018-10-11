The fittest stars over 70

Believe it or not, Suzanne Somers will be 72 on Oct. 16, 2018! (We know, she looks amazing). In celebration of her special day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the fittest celebs over 70, starting with Suzanne. The actress is well-known for her devotion to ThighMaster -- she partnered with the brand to release numerous workout videos and equipment -- and has also written two health and fitness books. Keep reading to see which other stars over 70 have maintained a healthy workout regimen and stayed in incredible shape...

