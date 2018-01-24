It may be time for Caitlyn Jenner to put on her dancing shoes.

A new report by the New York Post says that ABC is "actively in talks" to get the reality TV star to star on the 26th season of the show, which will feature all athletes.

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

When asked, Caitlyn's rep told Page Six the report was "not true."

Caitlyn, of course, won a gold medal in the 1976 Olympics while living as Bruce Jenner.

If Caitlyn were to sign up for the show, she would be the third of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to compete on the show (Kim Kardashian West and Rob Kardashian both competed in previous seasons.)

Page Six said not everyone is sold on the idea of bringing Caitlyn into the fold, and some are worried that her political views could cause a backlash of negative press. She was previously a huge supporter of Donald Trump, but later came out against him when he announced his plans to ban transgender men and women from the military.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

A spokesman for ABC told Page Six, "We do not confirm or comment on casting rumors. We'll be announcing our cast closer to our premiere date."

The show is expected to premiere in the spring.