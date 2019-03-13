In November 2017, Matt Lauer lost his job as the longtime host of the "Today" show after NBC executives "received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," NBC confirmed at the time. It soon emerged that the network had reason to believe it was not an isolated incident either.

Now the woman who made the complaint -- which led to a slew of other stories about the veteran newsman's alleged sexual misconduct being made public -- is shopping a book about what happened, Page Six reports.

When the staffer -- Matt's subordinate -- made the complaint against him, her lawyer told "Today" she was "terrified" her identity would be made public. So far, it has not been disclosed. It's unclear if she'll reveal her name if her book is picked up by a publisher, Page Six notes.

According to Page Six, the woman who exposed Matt's behavior to NBC is a former assistant to onetime "Today" co-host Meredith Vieira. She later became a "Today" producer, though Page Six believes she no longer works at the network.

A tell-all is a "surprising" development, TV insiders told Page Six, because of the intense effort to maintain her anonymity in the wake of Matt's firing.

The woman -- who turned out to be the first of many who shared tales of Matt's alleged bad behavior, some of which he admitted was true -- informed network brass that Matt's inappropriate behavior toward her started at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and continued for months.

"This was not a fling; it was an affair," a source told Page Six. "She went and complained and Matt was fired. He admitted it when Andy [Lack, the chairman of NBC News and MSNBC] confronted him."

The sexual misconduct scandal cost Matt more than his reputation and his reported $20-25 million a year paycheck. His marriage to former Dutch model Annette Roque also crumbled, though the two have yet to finalize a divorce.

The day after news of his firing broke, Matt issued an apology -- with a caveat. "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC," it began.

"Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly," he continued.

"Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace."