Demi Lovato's alleged overdose has not gone unnoticed by Britney Spears' team, and they're making sure that she doesn't suffer a similar fate.

"Britney's team set strict guidelines that no alcohol at all could be served backstage, because they want to keep it away from her, and also many of her dancers are underage," a source told Page Six, referring to her upcoming New York City shows next week. "Apparently this is the policy throughout her tour."

In fairness, the ban on booze was something Britney's team thought of long before Demi's incident. In February, a source told Naughty Gossip that Britney's team would send people into hotel rooms before the star to remove alcohol.

"Britney is doing great, and every effort will be made to make sure that doesn't change. Before the tour starts her advance people will make sure that alcohol is removed from every hotel where she stays and access to the singer will be limited to ensure no shady characters get anywhere near her," a source said. "The cast and crew on her tour can expect there will be lots of rules. In addition to the confidentiality clauses, backup dancers will be banned from consuming alcohol and drugs, and will even be subjected to random testing."

Britney famously had a public breakdown in 2007 where she shaved her head. At the time, multiple media outlets claimed she was drinking heavily. Britney has now been sober for many years.