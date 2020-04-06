Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fifth child together, she announced on Instagram on Monday.

The pregnancy news comes five months after the 36-year-old suffered a miscarriage, her second within seven months.

"Sound up...I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," she captioned a video in which the baby's heartbeat could clearly be heard. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again."

Alec and Hilaria share Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. The actor also shares 24-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex Kim Basinger.

"Little update: I'm doing better," Hilaria wrote on her Instagram Story last November following her most recent miscarriage. "I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone's support is helping me."

"Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much," she added. "I'm so lucky to have them."

Alec has been open of his desire for more children.

"We have four kids; she wants to have another one," he said last September on the YouTube series. "We're having another one; we're having a fifth baby."