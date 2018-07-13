"Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek is being sued by a woman who claims a dog -- purported to be his -- caused her to fall hard into the road into oncoming traffic.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The woman, Hanna Ketai, claims she was walking her own dog down the street in Los Angeles earlier this month when a "large black dog" came running out from Alex's property, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The dog, she said, tried to attack her, which caused her to scream and turn away. During the episode, she said she fell on her hands and knees into the street.

While down on the road, she said an SUV was driving in her direction, but a good samaritan helped her up and back to safety. However, she said she has suffered physical, mental and emotional pain, worry and anxiety because of the incident.

She also claims this has affected her work abilities, TMZ says, citing the court documents.