They're getting so big!

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been watching World Cup soccer matches with their now 6-month-old twins, Nicholas and Lucy. And in recent days, they've shared new photos of the gorgeous kids, who were born in December.

Larry Marano / Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012

The Russian former tennis star posted a pic with one of their babies clutching a 2018 FIFA World Cup plush Russia soccer ball with the Russia vs. Saudi Arabia match going on in the background, DailyMail.com pointed out. Anna captioned it, "#Россия #worldcup2018 #GoRussia."

A day later, her pop star partner made it clear he's rooting for another country -- Spain -- when he posted a pic of himself watching the Spain vs. Portugal game with one of the twins as well as an "Espana" blanket sitting atop his shoulders. "#worldcup #spain #portugal," Enrique captioned the cute photo.

#worldcup #spain #portugal A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Jun 15, 2018 at 12:50pm PDT

Several weeks earlier, Anna posted a funny video that Enrique filmed. It shows her wearing one of the twins in a baby carrier and happily dancing to one of Daddy's songs. "#girlfun #movetomiami Little one, please don't inherit my dance moves 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," she captioned the adorable clip.

Anna, 37, and Enrique, 43, have been a couple since 2001 after connecting on the set of his "Escape" music video, in which she starred. They're notorious for keeping their romantic relationship as private as possible. For several years, reports emerged claiming they were engaged or married, but to this day, the public doesn't know the truth.

The kept her entire pregnancy private too -- the world didn't even know they were expecting until after she gave birth in Miami just before the holidays!

"I think she'd be a perfect mother," Enrique told PEOPLE en Español in 2007.