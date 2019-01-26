April Love Geary can't wait to get her second baby out already!

The 24-year-old model, engaged to "Blurred Lines" singer Robin Thicke, 41, shared a mirror selfie showing off her growing baby bump on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 25.

"Ready to POP, lock n drop this baby outta me," she joked in the caption, alongside a photo in nothing but red boxer briefs and a white tee pulled up over her belly.

April and Robin, who got engaged on Christmas Eve last year, already share daughter Mia Love, 11 months.

When they get married, she'll also become a step-mom to Robin's 8-year-old son, Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

The couple first went public with their romance just months after Robin announced his divorce back in 2015.

After years of subsequent drama with his ex, Robin and Paula finally reached a civil custody agreement regarding Julian in mid-2017, right around the same time that news broke of April's first pregnancy.

But, baby no. 3 -- another girl -- is especially sweet for Robin because April's due date falls on March 1st, his famous late father, Alan Thicke's, birthday.