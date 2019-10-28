Arnold Schwarzenegger was forced to flee his home in the middle of the night as a terrifying wildfire marched toward his estate.

The Getty Fire in Los Angeles is swallowing up everything in its path, forcing more than 10,000 homes and buildings to be evacuated. The blaze began around 1:30 a.m. and has scorched more than 500 acres.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

"We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don't screw around. Get out," Arnold tweeted on Monday. "Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire."

Maria Shriver, Arnold's estranged wife, evacuated her home as well.

"So grateful to our firefighters putting their lives on the line for all of us. We have evacuated, but we're safe. Praying for our neighbors. #GettyFire #californiawildfires," she tweeted.

She later added, "Praying for everyone in the path of this terrifying destruction. Thank you again to our firefighters for keeping us safe. If you're in an evacuation zone, please follow the warnings and evacuate immediately. The winds are strong and the fires move quickly."

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted that he and his family evacuated and were left searching for somewhere to stay.

"Man these LA [fires] aren't no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!" he wrote at 3:53 a.m., later indicating that they found hotel rooms.

"Today" West Coast anchor Natalie Morales posted a haunting picture from her home, saying she was told to "prepare" to get out.

"View from the porch of our LA home.," she wrote. "Brushfire west of the 405 but LAFD alerted Bel Air and Brentwood areas to 'prepare' to evacuate... about 10 acres reportedly but this one is west of the highway and winds are fierce... near a very densely populated area.. power also out."