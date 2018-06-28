Azealia Banks is taking her longstanding fight with Russell Crowe to the people and the Internet.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Back in 2016, the controversial rapper accused the actor of spitting on her and hurling a racial slur at her at a hotel room party.

Azealia has now launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $100,000 to help her sue Russell. Over the course of three days, the fund has raised a paltry $2,000, far short of its goal.

"Russell Crowe spit on me at a party in 2016 and denied it, had a group of people gaslight me causing irreparable damage to my acting career and my reputation as well as loads of emotional damage," she wrote on the page. "Whatever money comes of this will be donated to ocean clean up charities. This isn't about a big pay day for me, it's about letting the world know that black women are victims to the same sort of disgusting violence men in Hollywood deal out to women and it's important to send a message that black women also deserve justice and will get justice in these situations."

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

She went on to indicate that this is a race-related issue.

"I were a white singer he wouldn't have even thought about laying a finger on me," she claims. "So many things like this happen in the entertainment industry and it's time that ALL these perpetrators get reprimanded so they STOP this violent behavior!!"

Not long after the incident, Wu Tang Clan's RZA said he was at the party and indicated that Azealia was "insulting half the room."

"There was nothing funny about her behavior. I felt a little embarrassed because she was my guest. Still verbal abuse can be tolerated but when it goes physical… ," RZA wrote on Facebook. "Azealia threatened to cut a girl in the face with a glass, then actually grabs a glass and physically attacks for no logical reason. Russell blocked the attack and expelled her from the suite."

Anna Maria Tinghino/Soevermedia/REX/Shutterstock

Russell has denied that he ever did anything inappropriate. Authorities did agree that an incident happened, but said the actor's actions were warranted, claiming he stopped the situation from escalating.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney said the "Gladiator" star's actions were "justified to prevent the imminent violence threatened by Banks." As for the alleged spitting on her "gloved hand," the district attorney said it was "incidental to preventing more serious threatened violence."