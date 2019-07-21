It's not every day that your grandmother turns 85, so to celebrate Mary Jo Shannon's big day, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and momager Kris Jenner -- MJ's daughter -- threw the reality TV family's matriarch a gorgeous garden party.

Byron Cohen / Walt Disney Television via Getty

Khloe Kardashian captured scenes from the soiree, which was held on July 20, and posted them on her Instagram Story. Fans shared the videos elsewhere on social media.

Guests -- who also included Khloe's daughter True Thompson, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster, Kim Kardashian West and daughters North and Chicago, Kourtney Kardashian and kids Penelope and Reign Disick -- sat at a long table decorated with white roses and blue flowers that was set with blue-and-white plates and gold flatware. Khloe captioned the pic, "Celebrating MJ!! 85 years of perfection."

@khloekardashian / Instagram

The reality TV stars sang "Happy Birthday" to MJ as a staffer presented her with what appeared to be Los Angeles bakery Sweet Lady Jane's famed triple-berry cake.

Family members including Kris and Kendall posed for photos with the birthday girl.

The whole gang also got together with their babies and MJ for another snapshot that Khloe posted on her Instagram Story.

Three of MJ's great-granddaughters also enjoyed a playdate during the festivities. Kim's eldest child, 6-year-old North, is seen walking down a concrete-pad path lined with more white roses and blue flowers with a Louis Vuitton bag and little sister Chicago, 18 months, in tow.

As they approach cousin True, 15 months, North unzips the bag, roots around, takes out a doll and hands it to Chicago, who runs off with it.