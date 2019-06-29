Beth Chapman had discussions with her family about funeral arrangements before her death.

TMZ reported that Beth and Duane Chapman had several conversations with their children about her final send offs. Since the "Dog The Bounty Hunter" couple had homes in both Hawaii and Colorado, Beth wanted public memorials in both places.

BJJ / BACKGRID

"Beth's talks with her family about what to do after her passing were not easy to have, but our sources say they're glad they did it so they can carry out her wishes," TMZ said on Saturday, the same day as her memorial at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii.

The service is expected to include a Hawaiian chant known as an oli, a prayer, and a paddle out with family and friends in her honor.

Details of the Colorado memorial are still being finalized.

Brent Perniac/AdMedia / SplashNews.com

Beth, 51, passed away in Hawaii on June 26 following a long, difficult battle with throat cancer and then stage 4 lung cancer.

After her death, her beloved husband told reporters, "When she had an attack I didn't know anything to do but to say 'in Jesus' name' and hold her and when I said 'in Jesus' name' she said, 'Say it again, say it more.'"

He added, "And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — 'I love you' and, 'Are you guys all OK? Don't worry,' but she never accepted it."

Her death, Dog said, was quick.

"It came very unexpected, really fast. All of her clothes were exactly where they were, her makeup, everything. We didn't prepare," he said. "It's just incredible when you walk alone in the bedroom and you're there and she was there two days ago."

BJJ / BACKGRID

Dog noted that Beth's personal touch will be felt forever.

"Beth was somewhat of a control person — not from the grave but from heaven," he joked. "I'm sure she's still controlling me and I've got notes in my pillowcases, on my sink, in my shaving thing. She's still telling me what to wear."

"She did it her way. … Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her," he continued.

"One of the last things she said [was], 'It's a test of my faith.' She had faith and that was it. There's things you go through when you're dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps," he added. "Well, the last step when you're dying is to accept it. And she said to me the other day, 'Honey, that last step, I ain't taking…' So go, Bethy."