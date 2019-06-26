Beth Chapman's daughter is publicly mourning the loss of her mother on social media, saying, "I'd never thought I'd lose my mom at 20."

BJJ / BACKGRID

Bonnie Jo Chapman's heartbreaking tweets started after her dad, Duane "Dog" Chapman, announced Beth's death on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

"Love you forever mom. You've got a halo now," she wrote in response to Dog's message.

After an hour, Bonnie added, "I'll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it's okay to let go."

Beth passed away on Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer. Over the weekend, following a choking incident brought on by the cancer, the "Dog The Bounty Hunter" star was placed in a medically-induced coma. Soon, there was speculation that the end was near.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," Duane tweeted on June 26. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Beth was 51 years old.

Jason Szenes/EPA/Shutterstock

While the majority of Bonnie's followers expressed their condolences, she also apparently received some less-than-pleasant messages, promoting her to unleash on the trolls.

"For those talking [trash] about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn't deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father's past," she wrote. "My mother fought for women's rights and was the kindest woman."

Bonnie later posted a sentimental photo of her parents.

"So thankful I got your beautiful smile," she wrote of her mom, later tearfully adding, "I'd never thought I'd lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed."