It appears as if Beyonce just doesn't trust social media image posts -- of her big performances, that is.

BPI / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

According to Page Six, the "Run the World" singer's rep emailed various news outlets on Friday requesting that they not publish fan photos of her buzzed-about performance during Coachella and rather keep to the approved pictures taken during Saturday's show.

The singer also attempted to control the media after her Super Bowl halftime performance in 2013. The superstar's team memorably emailed Buzzfeed asking them to remove some "unflattering photos" from the site.

Beyonce's reps have not responded to Page Six's request for comment.