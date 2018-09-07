Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bill Cosby is still on the hook for $50,000 to a law firm that helped him prepare for his second sexual assault trial.

The firm, Schnader Harrison Segal and Lewis, is now suing the disgraced former sitcom star for unpaid dues.

According to TMZ, one of Bill's lawyers helped him gear up for his trial earlier this year, however the attorney backed out before the trial began in April.

The legal documents, the lawyer, Samuel Silver, says he repped Bill in other cases as well.

Sam says that he and Michael Jackson's former lawyer, Tom Mesereau, started working on the case in August 2017, but Sam jumped ship in January after five months on the job.

Bill is currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He's facing 30 years behind bars -- 10 years for each count on which he was found guilty, as well as the possibly of fines up to $25,000 for each count -- when he's sentenced later this month.

On April 28, the New York Post revealed that Bill has been mentally preparing himself for prison. The newspaper knows this because Bill had been speaking to one of its reporters during his retrial.

"When they send me to that place, I want you to be there to tell my story because it seems no one is listening, no one wants the real story," Cosby told Page Six.

After he was found guilty by a Pennsylvania jury, he said "This is what they wanted."