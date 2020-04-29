Nearly four years after that all-too-infamous Access Hollywood tape was leaked, Billy Bush claims he's a changed man.

In fall 2016, audio from a 2005 interview Billy did for "Access Hollywood" with then-private citizen Donald Trump was leaked. In the recording, Trump all-but bragged about groping and kissing women, saying he would "grab 'em by the p---y."

At the time, Billy laughed along with Trump.

"I'm a much nicer person. I'm much more curious about other people's experiences," he reflected while on Dennis Quaid's on "The Dennissance" podcast. "I only take the good out of it at this point."

Following the release of that tape, Trump came away unscathed and won the presidency. Meanwhile, Billy apologized but his world collapsed and he was quickly fired from his primo job at "Today." For a few years, he was considered radioactive in the media.

"It's such an ugly moment," he said on Tuesday. "Yeah you want to delete it, of course you want to delete it but you can't and it's out there for the world to consume."

"It's humiliating, it's embarrassing," he added. "There's no denying the moment is a terrible moment."

Billy, who now hosts "Extra," said he actually has no recollection of most the conversation.

"I don't even remember that ending part," he said. "That famous line, never recalled it. When I heard it, I heard it for the first time because I don't think it ever landed on me."

In 2018, Billy sounded off on the fallout from the tape.

"I accounted for my small part, while the President and my employer walked away and still haven't accounted for their actions," he wrote on Instagram on Oct. 8, 2018, two years to the date of the tape's release. He later added that he was more humble, empathetic and resilient.

"I have an idea. Let's stop tolerating this escalating war on flaws and the obliteration of people for things we all do. It's fueled by an activist media and (anti) social media and it's barbaric," he continued. "We are humans and thus fallible. Let's take better care of each other."