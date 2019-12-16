Bindi Irwin is fitting right in with her future family.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin posted a series of pictures to Instagram on Monday that documented her trip to Florida with her fiance, Chandler Powell, and his family. The couple is set to marry in 2020.

"We had a magical three weeks in Florida spending time with Chandler's family," she captioned the snaps. "I loved being part of their Thanksgiving, Christmas and Disney celebrations."

The five images she posted encapsulated her trip's "favorite moments," one of which included a visit to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Chandler's family, she added, "have welcomed me into their lives over the last six years and I feel incredibly grateful."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

After Bindi posted her tribute to her future in-laws, Chandler's dad, Chris, wrote, "Love you Bindi."

"Love you and Shannan," the wildlife conservationist replied. "Thank you for such a fantastic few weeks."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Bindi and Chandler met in 2013 and have been together ever since. In fact, he now lives and works with Bindi and her family at Australia Zoo.

On Bindi's 21st birthday over the summer, Chandler, an American former professional wakeboarder, popped the question.

"On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," she announced on Instagram. "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let's get married already!"