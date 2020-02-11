One of the biggest questions surrounding the Academy Awards on Sunday night was this: why was Blac Chyna there?

The question, in and of itself, is racist, she claims, calling it "black lash."

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A rep for the former reality TV star told TMZ that Chyna is more than deserving of attending the Oscars because she contributes to the entertainment industry with not only her previous reality show, but also as a black woman who "finds inspiration in supporting her friends, mentors, and other talent that has helped provide a blueprint for her career."

Despite having no involvement in any Oscar-nominated films, Rob Kardashian's former girlfriend is no different from anyone else who attended as a guest, other than her skin color, the rep says.

"Whether it be the fact that she is a reality star, a single mother, or the inevitable reminder that she was a former stripper ... it does nothing to change the narrative that just maybe the Oscars indeed are 'so white,'" the rep told TMZ, adding that the confusion over Chyna's attendance "further highlights the fight that many African Americans in the Entertainment Industry face; yes, even during Black History Month."

Chyna, by the way, was invited to the awards by music producer Christopher Trujillo, who has has worked with Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and more musicians.

On Monday night, perhaps as a response to the buzz about her Academy Awards attendance, Chyna took to Instagram to post several images in her Oscars dress. In one of the three posts she identified herself as a "Entrepreneur/Reality Star/Brand Ambassador/Former Trained Classical Dancer."

"No matter where you're from, your dreams are valid!," she captioned another snap.