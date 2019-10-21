"Botched" star Dr. Paul Nassif obviously believes in the old adage that diamonds are a girl's best friend.

According to TMZ, Paul spent $174,000 on three rings for his new wife Brittany Pattakos.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The doctor, the report said, commissioned Harakh Mehta of Harakh Jewelers for her massive 3.15 carat engagement ring, which ran $165,000. Harakh also created two wedding bands for Paul's wife.

The two full eternity diamond bands are made of pure platinum and contain 1.24 carats. The cost was about $9,000. It took four months to make the two wedding bands.

"We specially crafted two bands rather than one to surround the engagement ring which marked the two milestones in their life," the jeweler told TMZ.

The reality TV star married Brittany in Santorini, Greece on Sept. 28.

"I married my best friend... meet the new Mrs. Brittany Nassif!," he captioned a series of snaps from the stunning wedding.

Earlier this month he posted a video of the big day.

"This whole experience has been an absolute dream come true," he said. "We truly appreciate the love and support from all of you as well as everyone who made this beautiful experience possible!"