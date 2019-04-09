"Ex on the Beach" starring… Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk?

On Monday, the A-list couple inadvertently made an appearance in an Instagram video of "Ex On The Beach" stars Jay Starrett and Corey Brooks boxing with a trainer on, where else, the beach!

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The chance encounter began when Bradley wandered into the video frame while walking his and Irina's two dogs. Irina, meanwhile, walked with their daughter Lea on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif.

"What's up bro," the cameraman says, astonished to see Bradley. "How you doing?" Fitness instructor Spencer J. Davis and Corey, seemingly starstruck, also immediately stopped sparring upon seeing the A-lister in the flesh. "No way, what's up, man," one of them says.

"You want in," Spencer even joked to Bradley, holding up his boxing pads. The "Star Is Born" director laughed and politely declined the invitation to join in the fitness.

As the men continued to train, Irina and 2-year-old Lea then stepped into the frame.

Spencer, the instructor, posted the video of the encounter to his Instagram on Monday.

"When Bradley Cooper interrupts our boxing session to put us in his next movie…," he captioned the video. "Okay half of that isn't true. 🤣 But this was pretty cool!"

Afterward, Corey took to Instagram to proclaim that Bradley "video bombed our video."