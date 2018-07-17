Bret Michaels may be the superstar of the family, but his 18-year-old daughter is the one rocking the runway.

FilmMagic

Raine Michaels stunned as she walked the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show during Miami Swim Week.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

The teen's modeling career could just be getting started, too. Last week Bret announced on his website that Raine was on the shortlist to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in SI's Swim Search.

"I realize it takes hard work, gratitude and some luck," Raine said on her dad's site, adding, "I truly admire strong women like my mom and grandmas as well as Oprah Winfrey, Kate Upton, Cindy Crawford and Tyra Banks who are amazing role models. All of these women are smart, hard-working and dedicated."

Raine, who had a cameo in an upcoming "Sharknado" film, plans to start college this fall. She currently works part-time as veterinarian assistant at an animal hospital.

On July 16, the proud papa shared several images of his gorgeous daughter to Instagram.

"Congratulations again to my daughter @rainee_m on your journey, advancing to the #Sweet16 & last night's @si_swimsuit @paraisofashionfair @cabanashow runway event," he said. "Your personality & character shined through. Your drive to do this on your own shows true heart & great merit. So extremely proud of you & that you got to meet your idol @kateupton. Congrats to all the other contestants as well, you are all amazing."

Raine also shared images of her runway show to Instagram, saying "one of my ultimate dreams/goals came true last night."