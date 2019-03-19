Brielle Biermann's latest Instagram post is rubbing a lot of people the wrong way.

The "Don't Be Tardy" star posted a photo of herself with her mom, Kim Zolciak, and younger sister Ariana, 17. The 22-year-old's 1.3 million followers didn't have an issues with the photo, but rather the caption.

"We went to the plastic surgeon and asked for the 3 for 1 special," she wrote along with an emoji of a needle.

Both Kim and Ariana posted the same image, but didn't mention anything about plastic surgery.

"Lil sis is perfect the way she is plz don't introduce her to that mess," one person wrote.

Another person directed their frustration with Kim's husband, Kroy.

"I'm thoroughly confused with Kroy? Why is he supporting this?," that user said.

"As a mom, and a woman.. This bothers me," another said.

To be fair, it does appear that Brielle's caption was sarcastic.

In fact, her friend Collin Joiner wrote, "We love a good sarcastic caption!!" Brielle said, "@colljoiner yup! Sarcastic QUEEN."

Brielle has been open about the fact that she uses lip fillers. In January, the reality TV star posted a new photo of herself next to an older photo of herself on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "To those who say I look better before lips… you're a liar and this photo is PROOOOOOF."

It's not uncommon for Brielle's mother to be on the receiving end of online criticism, but she gets upset when people target her children.

"Messing with my kids is gonna be a big one, you know? … Let's use Brielle's lips, right? So when Brielle wanted her lips done. It was something that she's never really liked," Kim told Us last summer. "She's always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That's her decision, her choice. I took her to the best. She was very open because she said she didn't want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn't an option. So she shared that with the world. Then, they're like, 'You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,' and Brielle's like, 'Well f---, maybe I shouldn't say anything.' I said, 'No, you just basically do you.'"