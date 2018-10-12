Not even a feud with her ex-husband can stop Bristol Palin from smiling right now.

On Friday, the "Teen Mom OG" star revealed on Instagram that she got brand new porcelain veneers. Her doctor also indicated via hashtags that the reality TV star got a "gum lift," as well.

While captioning a before and after snap, Bristol wrote, "I have been tremendously self conscious of my smaller teeth for YEARS. I wanted my smile to match how I genuinely feel on the inside."

She called her new mouth a "smile makeover" and thanked the doctors at Smile Texas in Houston.

"I am so thankful I was able to take the time to invest in myself - truly pour into my own cup - and do this!! It was the easiest experience of my life," she said. "I felt zero pain - not even an ounce of discomfort - no down time, and the best part of this all - it only took TWO APPOINTMENTS!! I don't think I could've been placed in better hands at @smiletexas_houston and can't even begin to tell you how grateful I am, you all are INCREDIBLE!!"

Bristol also shared two videos in which she shows off her teeth.

"Look at this grill," she says as she grins into the camera on her Instagram Story. "This is what I was doing yesterday you guys. You see that? Bam! So happy about it."

The doctor also shared a video of Bristol's transformation.

"We just put these in yesterday and they look absolutely gorgeous!," the Instagram post read.

The new smile comes after she accused her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, of being an absent dad, something he claims is false.

"For Bristol to state that Sailor didn't have a dad is laughable — what really happened is Bristol kept our daughter from having a father present at birth and until the courts ruled that I was her father," he said on Instagram earlier in the week. "I can promise you this, Sailor and Atlee always had a dad, and always will have a dad."