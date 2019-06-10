Britney Spears is accusing the paparazzi of being involved in a "conspiracy" to alter pictures and make her look heavier than she actually is.

The pop star took to Instagram on Sunday after a day at the beach with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

"A lot of fans, in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they're posting are either not on time or they're fake," she said in a series of videos posted to her Instagram story. "But no one ever really asks, 'Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?' It's a conspiracy theory that I'm actually interested in."

In the videos, apparently posted from her Miami hotel room, Britney wears a red bikini top and black bottoms. She apologized for looking "haggard" with smeared eyeshadow, noting she just got off a jet ski.

"Yesterday, I went swimming. I look like I'm 40 pounds bigger than I am today," she said, referring to the paparazzi images that emerged from her day in the ocean. "This is how I am right now, and I'm skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?"

The photo agency catching Britney's ire, MEGA, laughed off the notion that the images were deceptive, telling Page Six, "We think Britney looks great and it's ludicrous to suggest the photos or video were altered in any way. They were not."

"We shot thousands of photos of her over the weekend and are very happy to let her see the original files if she so wishes," the statement read. "It was good to see her happy and having fun and we wish her well."