It seems like only yesterday that Britney Spears' two sons were only babies. But now, those boys are turning into full-fledged men.

The pop star recently shared a photo of her boys, and they are handsome young men.

"Every year i come back to this tree. It's beautiful! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️" she captioned a series of images with Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, without citing her location.

That same day, she shared several images and videos from a cozy dinner the three were having.

"Dinner with my boys at one of our favorite spots," she wrote.

The photos and videos come after Britney and the boys' father, Kevin Federline, settled a child support battle.

In September, The Blast reported that everyone is happy with their new agreement, although it did not cite specifics.

Kevin had been getting $20,000 a month in child support for the last decade. But back in February, K-Fed, who has six children with three women, and his lawyer launched a campaign to convince the pop star, who divorced him in 2007, to pay him more support for the boys since she makes far more money these days than she was earning at the time of their split as she struggled with mental health issues. In May, Kevin filed court papers formally requesting an increase.

A judge also ordered Britney to pay Kevin $100,000 to cover his legal fees amid their negotiations too.

According to court filings, Britney earned $56.5 million in 2017. Kevin, who works as a DJ these days and earns about $3,000 a month, told the court in May, adding that his income "has changed significantly since the child support was last modified in approximately 2008 because I no longer earn a six-figure income like I did in 2008."

He continued, "I am no longer able to perform as a dancer due to my age, and I have not been as successful in putting out new music as I was in 2008. I am simply less of a 'name' and less in demand than I was in 2008, which has negatively affected my income."