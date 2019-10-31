Demi Moore wasn't sure how her ex-husband Bruce Willis was going to respond to her ever-so-telling memoir, "Inside Out," until he called her and voiced his opinion.

His thoughts on the book — in which she said he was "controlling" during their marriage — brought her to tears.

"I was getting ready to do Jimmy Fallon live the other night, and I was in the dressing room and my phone rang, and it was Bruce," she revealed on Netflix's podcast "Present Company with Krista Smith." "I was prepared for there, maybe, to be some sensitivities, and he called and he got very emotional. He said, 'I'm so proud of you.'"

Demi was then overcome with emotion, as well.

"I, too, then became very emotional, and I'm not a crier … [but] to be walking out and [have] that encouragement, it just really meant so much, so much to me," she said.

Demi and Bruce married in 1987 and divorced in 2000. The share three daughters. Despite their divorce they've maintained a very close and cordial relationship.

"It's a funny thing to say, but I'm very proud of our divorce," she wrote in the book. The split, she added, "wasn't easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents."

She continued, "We felt more connected than we did before the divorce."