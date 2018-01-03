Caitlyn Jenner gave Piers Morgan an earful after the controversial TV host asked her a question about her gender transition on his "Life Stories" TV show.

The interview was pleasant for the most part until Piers held up a Bruce Jenner toy figure.

"How does your physique compare now to what it was like then? Obviously there are certain areas we know about," Piers wondered.

Caitlyn, who underwent gender reassignment in January 2017, began to answer the question before she got upset.

"See, you made a comment there and that's why you would get in trouble, OK? You said 'certain areas' - that, to a trans-person, is disrespectful."

Piers wondered why and defended the question and the comment.

"You don't make a joke about that," an annoyed Caitlyn said. "It's not funny. It's life. It's a very serious part of my life. I take that very seriously. So, out of respect to myself and the [transgender] community, it's not something that you joke about... This is serious stuff. People die over these issues. It's not a joke."

Piers listened to Caitlyn and said her comments were "genuinely educational."

The interview also turned to Bruce Jenner's ex-wife Kris Jenner at one point, according to The Sun. Piers mentioned that Kris has said multiple times that Caitlyn, who then lived as Bruce, misled her.

"I definitely told her. I even dressed up with her before we got married, only on one occasion," Caitlyn said. "I had been on hormones for four and a half years…there are changes when you are on hormones which are tough to hide."

The trans reality TV star said she even had breasts when the two were dating.

"I was honest to that point. I'm sure I downplayed it quite a bit but I was honest with her," she said. "I told her before I ever slept with her, she knew."