Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her 69th birthday on Oct. 28 with a day in the sun and 22-year-old partner Sophia Hutchins by her side.

The transgender activists spent Sunday lounging at a resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, looking incredibly chic in matching white swimsuits.

Caitlyn donned a white one-piece with asymmetrical straps, which she paired with a green leaf-print coverup and large floppy sun hat, while Sophia wore a white bikini and a colorful floral-patterned coverup.

They appeared relaxed and at ease as they strolled across the resort grounds and soaked up the sun in two lounge chairs near one of the resort's restaurants.

The vacation comes a few weeks after Sophia opened up about her relationship with the Olympic gold medalist and former reality TV star.

"You know, I wouldn't describe it as a romantic relationship. I would describe our relationship as we're partners, you know, we're business partners -- I'm the executive director of her foundation," Sophia said on Jim Breslo's Oct. 3 "Hidden Truth" podcast.

"You know, we have SO much in common -- we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each other because we challenge each other. She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways, and I hope that I challenge her to grow, and I think that because we share so many of the same passions and views, it's just a great match, a great partnership," she said.

Sophia -- who graduated from Pepperdine University earlier this year -- went on to explain what she and Caitlyn mean to one another. "We're partners in everything that we do. We're inseparable. We're business partners. We live together. We share a dog. We share family. We share a life together," she explained. "But as far as caving into the media and having one of us label it as something, we're not going to do that."

Jim also asked Sophia about speculation that she and Caitlyn could be engaged or headed that way. "If I was engaged, I would announce that I was engaged. If Caitlyn and I were to be engaged, we would announce that," Sophia insisted. "We're not ashamed about our relationship at all. But we do like to have some privacy and that's something that we would decide when the time was right to announce."