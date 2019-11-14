After four months of dating, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes just took their romance into new territory: They got tattoos together.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The pop stars got different inkings from Los Angeles tattoo artist Kane Navasard on Nov. 12, Page Six reports -- the day after they were photographed all over each other at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors NBA game at L.A.'s Staples Center.

For Camila, it was an even bigger deal because this is her first tattoo. She chose a quote from the 1998 movie "Shakespeare in Love" -- "it's a mystery" -- which now appears in cursive lowercase letters on the inside of her right pinky finger, revealed Kane, who shared the singer's new inking on his Instagram Story, writing, "welcome to the club," which was captured by a fan on Twitter.

Shawn, who has several other tattoos, got a tiny "A" behind his right ear. Page Six reports that the letter is a tribute to the singer's little sister, Aaliyah Mendes.

Kane also shared a photo of Shawn's new ink on Instagram, captioning it, "Little letter 'A' for the man @shawnmendes."

This appears to be Shawn's eighth tattoo. He got his first -- a guitar with elements honoring his hometown, Toronto, that also includes a soundwave of his parents saying "I love you" -- inked on his right forearm in 2016.

In 2018, he told W magazine that Hailey Baldwin -- with whom he had a complicated friendship-turned-romance before she married Justin Bieber -- was there when he got a little "8" on one of his fingers. Shawn also has a small elephant inked on one of his fingers -- and his mom got the same tattoo with him. Refinery29 has details on all of Shawn's other tats.