Bob Barker had some car trouble this week, but it had nothing to do with his vehicles or a car he was even in -- The beloved former "The Price Is Right" host's property was severely damaged on Tuesday after a car plowed through a perimeter wall protecting his secluded Los Angeles-area home.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ posted video of the damage, with shows a red sedan still on site after smashing through the wall. The car, however, didn't get close to the 95-year-old or his actual residence in the Hollywood Hills.

Police told the website that the crash was unintentional, indicating the sedan was in a collision on the street, and the impact sent the car directly into the wall.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Typically it's good news when Bob is associated with "a new car," but this is certainly a different set of circumstances.