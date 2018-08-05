Keeping up with Cardi B!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 35, moved right on up into a new friend circle over the weekend after kicking it with the Kardashians.

"Im officially apart of the rich people club," she joked of a selfie with Kim Kardashian West, 37, and Kris Jenner, 62. "I'm not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I'm selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!"

Kim had Cardi over to her Calabasas home for what she called a "late night house party" on her Instagram story.

The new pals hung out on the couch and played around with Snapchat filters before Cardi got a tour of Kim and Kanye's mansion.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star shared video while walking Cardi through her large mansion and ended up bringing the whole gang into her closet.

"This is us looking really stupid, you guys," Kim said while snapping a mirror selfie of everyone holding up Kardashian-Jenner face cutouts. "We're just late night in the closet looking absolutely stupid."

@kimkardashian / Instagram

Even Kanye West, 41, got in on the action, jumping into the shot holding up a picture of Rob Kardashian's face.

Though we didn't see any signs of Cardi's newborn baby girl at the house, we have a feeling she would have fit right in with her unique "K" name, Kulture.