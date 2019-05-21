Cardi B has pulled out of her Memorial Day Weekend concert in Maryland due to complications from her recent plastic surgery, according to a new report.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The rapper was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival on May 24, but TMZ says Cardi "is experiencing complications from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation," and doctors have encouraged her to rest and take a break from performing.

The swelling, the report said, is the issue, so her doctors are telling her to take it easy for a few weeks.

"The surgeries are finally catching up to her, and the heavy workload proved to be too much, too soon," TMZ said, citing Cardi sources.

A make-up date has been set for September 8.

Emma McIntyre / BBMA2019 / Getty Images for dcp

Cardi has been open about her recent procedures. She told "Entertainment Tonight" before the Billboard Music Awards that she got her "boobs redone" after giving birth to her 10-month-old baby girl, Kulture.

"I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out," she said. "Yes, my daughter [messed] me up. She did. She so did."

Cardi hasn't let her surgeries affect her professional life up until now. Earlier this month she performed at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, and she also performed at the launch party for her Fashion Nova clothing line. During a May 5 concert in Memphis she noted the stress on her body from the cosmetic procedures.

"I shouldn't really be performing. I should have canceled today," she said, "because moving too much is going to [mess] up my lipo."