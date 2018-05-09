Cardi B's fiance, Offset, wore a $150,000 chain to the Met Gala earlier this week, but now that chain is missing.

According to TMZ, the chain was stolen out of his New York City hotel room. The website said the jewelry was stolen sometime during the morning of May 8. The chain had been laid out on a coffee table.

Authorities are checking surveillance cameras near the elevator banks to see if they can spot the crook. The theft would be considered grand larceny based on the value of the item.

"Cardi B actually broke the bad news to Offset," TMZ said. "He'd left the chain on the table Tuesday before flying back to Atlanta -- and later, Cardi called to tell him the jewelry was missing."

The Migos rapper donned multiple chains at the Met on Monday, all of them with a steep price tag, but Page Six said his diamond tennis chain is the one that was snatched.

The jewelry heist caps off a wild weekend in which Offset got into a verbal altercation with a man seeking autographs following the Met. After the rapper got into an awaiting SUV, members of his entourage roughed up the autograph seeker.

Page Six said police are looking to speak with three members of the entourage suspected of being involved in the beatdown.