Cardi B's bodyguards take down pushy fan after Met Gala, plus more news

Cardi B's bodyguards take down fan outside Met Gala afterparty

The New York Police Department is investigating the details of exactly what went down between Cardi B's bodyguards and a pushy fan following the Met Gala. Around 2 a.m., TMZ captured footage of the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's protection detail rushing a guy outside of the Mark Hotel, where she had been after-partying with her fiancé, Offset. The persistant man continued to bug Cardi for an autograph though she turned him down, which prompted three members of her security team to attack him. According to the alleged assault victim, Giovanni Arnold, who spoke to The Blast after the incident, it was Offset who ordered the guards to go after him. Offset apparently didn't like the way he approached his pregnant girlfriend. By 2:30 a.m., paramedics arrived at the scene and took Giovanni to New York Presbyterian Hospital to be checked out for neck and back pain. Cops say that there were no obvious signs of trauma, but that they would be looking into the case further to explore misdemeanor assault.

RELATED: Style hits and misses from the Met Gala