Talk about looking great for your age!

Carrie Underwood is senior citizen in the eyes of her 4-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

On Thursday, the country star posted a photo of her son's class assignment, which asks fairly innocuous questions about Carrie. Titled "All About My Mom," the sheet is a fill-in-the-blank questionnaire that asks about eye color, hair and things your mom says to you, among other things.

The hilarity of Isaiah's assignment, though, are his answers about his mom's age and profession. Carrie, he says, is 70 years old. As for her profession he writes "wash the laundry." The form later asks Isaiah what Carrie is good at. He wrote, "folding laundry."

The "Before He Cheats" crooner couldn't help but comment on the answers. "Soooo...apparently I'm 70 and I'm really good at doing the laundry. 🤷‍♀️😂," she hilariously captioned the Instagram post.

The photo prompted many of Carrie's well-known friends to comments with laughter.

"Bahahaha," Miranda Lambert wrote. Lindsay Ell commented, "This is amazing."

While Carrie's laundry skills apparently can't be questioned, her parenting skills are awfully good, too. Last January, the superstar and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second child, Jacob.

"He's such a smiley baby," she told E! News. "His snuggles. I just like to smell him—that might be weird. Sometimes, I'm like, 'I just need to smell my baby.' He's getting a little chub—like little chubby legs. Just pinching at his chub is real sweet."

While Isaiah may not know what Carrie actually does for a living, he does know that she sings for people.

He's a supportive child. He's very encouraging," she said. "So, when he sees you singing he'll be like, 'Mommy, you did so good!' So, he likes those positive words."