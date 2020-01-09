That face though!

Cassie has finally let the social media world see her newborn daughter.

On Wednesday, the singer posted a photo of her 1-month-old daughter, Frankie Fine, sharing an image of the little girl sleeping peacefully while wearing in a pink cowboy hat. Her little hand appears to hold her head up while in her slumber.

Cassie, who shares the newborn with her husband, Alex Fine, captioned the snap with a simple heart emoji. Alex, shared the same image to his Instagram story, writing, "How did we make something so perfect @cassie I can't wait to show you the world."

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cassie and Alex welcomed their little girl in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. A few days later, she shared a picture of the baby's ear.

"She's just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF," she wrote.

Cassie, who previously dated Diddy for years, and Alex announced last summer that they were expecting. They got engaged a few months later following an incredible proposal. In September 2019, they tied the knot.

@alexfine44 / Instagram

The "Me & U" singer and her hubby celebrated their baby shower with a lavish affair at Dream Hollywood in October.