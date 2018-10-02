Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mac Miller is bringing out some of the biggest names in music to help celebrate his life.

On Oct. 2, the late rapper's mom announced that the "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life" event would take place on Oct. 31 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Some of those performing include John Mayer, Travis Scott, SZA, Chance The Rapper, Miguel, Schoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

Tickets can be purchased for the event, and the proceeds benefit The Mac Miller Circles Fund. The Instagram announcement, made by Mac's mother, featured an image of late rapper as a child on the beach.

"Thank you to all the artists, friends and partners for helping to bring this all to fruition .. in honor of wonderful Malcolm .. who is in all of our hearts," Mac's mom, Karen Meyers, wrote.

The popular rapper was found dead of an apparent overdose at his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7. He was 26.

One person noticeably absent from the announcement is Ariana Grande, who dated Mac for two years.

A week after the death, Ariana broke her silence about her ex's death.

"I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and i always will. I can't believe you aren't here anymore," she said. "I really can't wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I'm so mad, I'm so sad I don't know what to do."

She continued, "You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you're okay now. Rest."