Celine Dion has left the building — at least that will soon be the case.

The singing icon will end her long-running Las Vegas residency show on June 8, she announced on Monday.

"I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run," she said in a statement. "Las Vegas has become my home and performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades."

"It's been an amazing experience and I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years," she continued. "Every show we do at The Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special."

Since launching her show her "A New Day…" show in March 2003, Celine has become synonymous with Las Vegas, having performed over a 1,000 shows for 4.5 million fans in The Colosseum, a 4,298-seat arena built for her. She ended her "A New Day…" show in December 2007, but returned for her second residency, simply titled "Celine," in March 2011.

The shows are presented by Concerts WestAEG Presents.

"What an extraordinary part of our lives these shows have been," said John Meglen, co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents. "Celine took such a leap of faith, made such a big bet on Las Vegas when she decided to perform A New Day… all those years ago. And look what she's done…she has changed the landscape of entertainment in Las Vegas. What she started, as a crazy idea that didn't make sense to a lot of people, has now become the norm. Now everyone wants to perform a residency in Las Vegas! All of us have Celine to thank for really making Las Vegas the entertainment capital of the world."

Mark Frissora, President and CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said, "Celine is ingrained within the legacy of Caesars Palace and it has been a tremendous honor to be a permanent home to one of the most legendary music icons for over 15 years."