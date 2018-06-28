Celine Dion is back with some epic fashion for the summer!

The Canadian chanteuse launched a new tour on June 26, kicking things off in Tokyo where she debuted a stunning, fresh performance wardrobe loaded with haute couture.

Philippe Blet/REX/Shutterstock

Many of her custom looks were created by Schiaparelli, which posted a slideshow of four ensembles on Instagram: a metallic silver-blue spangled minidress with matching silver boots, a long white gown with a flowing sheer hot-pink chiffon overlay, an embellished gold brocade suit and a beautifully tailored black one-shouldered silk double-satin gown.

"Schiaparelli announces its collaboration with multi-Grammy winning singer and pop icon @celinedion for several of her @CelineDionLive2018 tour stage outfits. The Canadian legend revealed her #Schiaparelli #HauteCouture outfits styled by @p.e.p.e.munoz yesterday in Tokyo," the design house wrote on Instagram alongside the photos.

The label also shared some of the original sketches for each look that were created by Pepe, who's also a dancer and talented artist. (Days after Pepe and Celine, who was widowed in 2016, were romantically linked last year, TMZ shot it down, revealing their relationship was strictly platonic.)

Last week, Celine shared a close-up of the silver-blue and pink tunic dress with matching metallic boots as she tried it on, captioning the snapshot, "Fittings for the tour are serious business! 😉👗."

The mother-of-three also wore a playful, colorful dress by Versace on stage in Japan. Her main stylist, Law Roach -- whose clients also include Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Ruby Rose and Jessie J -- shared an Instagram photo of Celine in the bold fringed look, captioning it, "Madame Dion wearing @versace while performing in Japan #styledbyLAW #fLAWless."

The pop diva has also, in recent days, posted photos of some of the off-stage fashion she's wearing while on her summer tour of Asia, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand. Before taking the stage in Tokyo, Celine -- who's been sporting bangs of late -- showed off another colorful look: a JW Anderson dress accessorized with a red-and-pink Gucci scarf tied on a green Hermès bag, bold blue sky-high Saint Laurent heels and Dior sunglasses.

Stylist law posted the same image, summing it all up: "Let the summer of Celine begin...."

Celine will return to the Las Vegas stage to resume her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in late October.