Celine Dion's son is an aspiring rapper… Who knew!

Best Image / BACKGRID

The singer's 17-year-old son, René-Charles Angélil, recently dropped two cover songs and one original song on SoundCloud under the rap name "Big Tip."

"I woke up like dis…. #ChartTopper," he captioned a photo of his songs topping the R&B & Soul New & Hot chart on SoundCloud.

Page Six noted that songs he covered — "Catwalks (Sidewalks Remix)" and "Loft Music Remix" — are songs by The Weeknd.

On May 9, René also posted an original song to Soundcloud titled, "The Apple." The lyrics are very not safe for work and a far car from "My Heart Will Go On" (the lyrics include cursing and references to fellatio).

"Made this for the real ones," Rene said on Instagram of the song.

In his Instagram Stories, the teen acknowledged that a lot of his listeners were coming from Canada, which is not all that surprising, as his mother is hugely popular in her native country.