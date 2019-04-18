Charlamagne tha God and Wendy Williams have "cleared the air" after nearly a decade of not speaking.

"We just had a conversation," Charlamagne, who worked with Wendy back in 2006, told Page Six. "I've always had love for Wendy and we never had a reason not to communicate."

The radio star elaborated on the phone call more on Thursday after the talk show host dished on their chat on "The Wendy Williams" show.

"For me, [as] someone who used to be friends with Wendy, work with Wendy, and having a front-row seat to a lot of the abuse I saw her endure, I'm just happy that she's finally free of that stuff," he said on "The Breakfast Club." "It was good for us to clear the air on a lot of things. I wish her the best. She's got a lot of healing to do, and I'm all about healing and letting go of toxic people in your life. I think when you let go of toxic people in your life, that's a big step in loving yourself, so I hope she keeps going."

Charlamagne has been quite open about his dislike for Wendy's estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, and has said he's the reason the duo didn't speak for 10 years.

On April 11, Wendy pulled the plug on her marriage and filed for divorce from Kevin amid reports that he fathered a chid with another woman. Earlier in the week, he released a statement and took "full accountability" for his actions.

"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans," he said. "I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."

On April 18, Kevin was removed from his position as an executive producer on "The Wendy Williams Show," a position he had since the inception of the show in 2008.