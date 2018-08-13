Chloë Grace Moretz was just barely old enough to get a driver's license when she contemplated getting breast implants, all because she found a push-up bra and inserts in her trailer while filming a movie.

"I was like, 'Where did these come from?' Those little things were insidious. Even though you can brush them off, you still internalize them," the now 21-year-old actress told The Sunday Times Style magazine, recalling that moment five years ago. "They make you question yourself and think, 'Well, maybe I am unhappy with the size of my breasts.'"

Because of her career, Chloe has been ultra-aware of her body since she was a young child.

"I've had to look at Hollywood my whole life," she said. "The people I've been comparing myself to are people who are not real."

During her wide-ranging interview, Chloe also took issue with the public's fascination with her relationships, her most publicized being her off-and-on romance with Brooklyn Beckham.

The duo split earlier this year, and in April, Brooklyn was photographed kissing model Lexi Wood.

"Breakups are hard across the board," she said. "But when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me, I get tagged. And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship, it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90% of things."

Chloe indicated that she didn't want to talk about her ex, but seemed to throw a little shade at him.

"I'm not a big fan of PDAs in general," she said. "I personally don't want to see people posted all over my phone making out."

Chloe and Brooklyn didn't exactly hide their romance while they dated, but she's now learned to "be secretive, to keep things quiet."

"It's been a very big learning curve, and that was hard. I had a lot of moments when I was, like, 'Why can't I just say this? Why can't I be with this person in the street and not get photographed?' And there's no real answer to that other than you just can't," she said. "That's my life, but hopefully I'm going to try and control every ounce of it that gets out."