Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky appear to be the definition of bliss, but there is one thing she does that drives him absolutely crazy and leaves him "really embarrassed."

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

While speaking to Australian Women's Health magazine, the Spanish actress said Chris hates when she tells off their three children in public.

"Everybody here, when they tell off their kids, they're like [mimics whispering], but we are totally opposite," she said. "We are loud and sometimes Chris gets really embarrassed. He's like, 'Stop it, everyone's looking at us.'"

The couple shares daughter India Rose, 6, and four-year-old twin sons, Tristan and Sasha.

Chris, 35, and Elsa, 42, married in December 2018, and they seem to have this whole marriage thing down to a science. In a recent chat with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar, she credited timing as the secret to their solid union.

"When I met Chris, he was just starting out [as an actor in Hollywood]. I had started young and I had worked a lot. I was happy to take a break and just be a mum," Elsa said. "I just wanted to be there for [my children] and I feel lucky that I could do that."

Elsa also said she's lucky to have met the "Thor" star when she was in her mid-30s.

"We met in a great place for both of us," she said. "I was totally confident within myself."