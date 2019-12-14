Chris Pratt is wishing his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, happy birthday with a little help from their friends.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's daughter celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, prompting the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor to publicly honor Katherine, but he did so while enlisting the help of the couple's Kunekune domestic pigs, which were named after Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

"So nice of Tim and Faith to send this birthday video to Katherine. #kunekune #StillwaterRanch #Birthday," Chris wrote alongside a video of the pigs eating a pie. The plate that the cake was on -- before the pigs devoured it -- said "Happy Birthday Dear Katherine. From Tim + Faith."

Earlier in the day, Chris posted a collage of images of his wife, whom he married last summer at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

"Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don't know what I'd do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream," he wrote. "I honestly don't even want to think about it. You've changed my whole world for the better. I'm so grateful to have found you. You're an incredible wife and step mom. And I'm so excited to celebrate you all weekend! 😍✝️♥️"

Katherine saw the collage, commenting, "I love you my sweet."