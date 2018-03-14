Toby Damon looked dapper and as happy as ever as he stood at the altar during the "This Is Us" season finale on Tuesday. However, Chris Sullivan, the actor who plays Toby, was not feeling great by any means.

In fact, he had food poisoning while filming the scenes.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The actor spoke to Jimmy Fallon after the highly anticipated episode, while comparing his real-life wedding to his TV wedding.

"At my real wedding, I wore traditional Celtic garb — a kilt. At Kate and Toby's wedding I had food poisoning," he said, adding that there was "some sweating" and a lot of heavy breathing.

The actor didn't divulge how he got food poisoning.

Chris, in real life, has been married to producer Rachel Reichard for six years.

Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Although "This Is Us" is known to be an emotional roller coaster, Chris said he tries to play around while cameras are rolling, and he's determined to somehow work the show's title into a scene.

"The closest I've ever gotten was Kevin and Toby riding in a taxi and they're pulling up to a building. Every new take I'd be like, 'You know what right here is fine, this is us,' or, 'Actually, this is us right here. They caught it," he said.

One thing that Chris wouldn't do is give fans any insight into what season three may bring.

He told Jimmy, "There will be ups, there will be downs. All you need to know is that 'This Is Us.'"

After he shot the episode with Jimmy, the actor reflected on his day on Twitter.

"WHAT A DAY! I got TV Married, did my first #TonightShow with @jimmyfallon and saw my first @nyknicks game at @TheGarden all my beautiful wife and her bestie," he said on Twitter, captioning a collage of images. "Thank you for ALL of your #ThisIsUs support this season. Can't wait to see what Season 3 holds."