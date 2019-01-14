Chrissy Teigen had some serious regrets after partying hard at husband John Legend's James Bond-themed 40th birthday party on Jan. 12 -- then having no option but to join him at the Critics' Choice Awards as well as a Grammys event the next night. But she rallied, despite her misery.

"Oh my God," she moaned in the dark the day after John's star-studded bash, revealing a ton of random food and napkins atop her sheets, as seen on her Instagram Stories. "This is my bed and I have to get ready for Critics' Choice. Wait, is it People's Choice? I seriously don't know."

She also tweeted about it while in a post-party fog. "Why oh why god did I agree to the people or critics choice whatever it is the night after John's party this was a big mistake huge yes this is a fancy problem," she wrote, adding, "the people critics is a good name."

But Chrissy got it together and looked great in a white dress on her way to the award show, though while taking a video of herself, she admitted, "This was a huge mistake," as someone laughs in the background.

John, meanwhile, seemed perfectly fine -- Chrissy shared a clip of the music star watching football on his laptop in the car on the way to the award show.

She and John posed on the red carpet once they arrived at the Jan. 13 Critics' Choice Awards. But it wouldn't be their only event of the night! The model-author then changed into a shorter dress to support John as he took the stage alongside other artists to tape "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul" at Los Angeles's Shrine Auditorium (it will air on CBS at a later date). "Quick change, one more event please lord take me im not built for life off my couch corner," Chrissy lamented on Twitter.

When the couple finally returned home, Chrissy was thrilled. "I'm so happy right now," she tells the camera in her final Instagram Story clip of the night. "[I] have my yogurt... I'm go bed! Oh my god, I'm so happy!"